Lachelle Jordan speaks for first time since disappearing, says she was kidnapped

CLEVELAND — On the same day that prosecutors dropped charges against the man accused of stalking a Cleveland EMT who went missing, that EMT is speaking out, making her first public comments to News 5.

During a court hearing Thursday morning, Cleveland youth baseball coach Michael Stennett, 65, was freed on bond after the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office dismissed felony charges related to allegations he was stalking Lachelle Jordan.

In a statement released first to News 5, the prosecutor's office wrote: "... we have inconsistent evidence to substantiate the stalking complaint." The statement also said the investigation will continue and numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

Court records state Stennett was placed on electronic GPS monitoring and ordered to stay away from Jordan.

Meanwhile, Jordan spoke out for the first time since her disappearance to News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson on Thursday. Jordan said she was "kidnapped" and "ran when I got the chance."

Jordan said she was not ready to speak on camera about what happened and declined to share any additional details. She said that the police told her not to discuss her case further because it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Jordan said she is still in the hospital "recovering from injuries." She said she is "grateful" for her Cleveland EMS colleagues and everyone else who searched for her.

She said her family has visited her, including her two children.

Surveillance video shows Jordan limping into Open Pantry, a convenience store at 16625 Euclid Avenue, one week ago. At the time, she had been missing for five days.

Lachelle Jordan latest update

Stennett still faces two counts of rape and one count of abduction in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

News 5 does not usually reveal the name of individuals who tell police they are sexual assault victims, but Jordan gave approval to News 5 to report that Stennett is accused of raping Jordan. News 5 first reported this allegation in January without naming Jordan.

Stennett had been offered a plea deal, according to the prosecutor's office. Jordan said she was unhappy with the deal. She was scheduled to do an on-camera interview with News 5 on May 8 before a pre-trial hearing in the case. It is unclear if the same plea deal is still being offered to Stennett.

Jordan first reached out to News 5 in January. She was concerned Stennett was still working at the Zelma Watson George recreation center, despite facing felony rape charges.

After our report aired, Stennett was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

He's charged with rape. So why was he still working at a Cleveland rec center?

Jordan complained Stennett was stalking her after that report aired. She told police Stennett stood outside her home and refused to leave on January 4. A civil protection order was issued on January 13.

After Jordan complained to Cleveland police that Stennett was following her in his personal vehicle, Cuyahoga Common Pleas Judge William Vodrey "reminded him of his obligation to comply fully with the no-contact order" and "warned he may be placed on GPS monitoring, or even jailed, if there are credible further reports of his troubling the complaining witness," during an April 25 hearing, according to the court docket.

News 5 reached out several times to Dan Misiewicz, Stennett's attorney. He did not return our calls.

Stennett's next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 30.

Related: Lachelle Jordan coverage