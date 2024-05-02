Lake Avenue in Lakewood speed limit reduced next month

Lakewood officials announced Thursday that the portion of Lake Avenue that runs through the city will now have a speed limit of 30 mph, down from 35.

The change will go into effect on June 3.

Specifically, the 30 mph area will be on Lake Avenue from West 117th Street to where it ends on Webb Avenue. The portion of the street past that, Lake Road, already has a lower speed limit of 25 mph.

The reduction follows a multitude of safety studies conducted over recent years.

The change will decrease the risk of pedestrians and bicyclists getting hit and make it safer for everyone, officials said.