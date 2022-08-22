Lake County officials address ‘confusion’ over sirens after tornado warning Sunday

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday night, Lake County emergency outdoor sirens were activated to alert residents of a possible tornado. The alert seemed to cause some confusion about what the sirens were for and how they work.

In response, in a news release Monday, Lake County officials provided information to explain the emergency alert outdoor siren system. Here's what you need to know:

Lake County is covered by sirens.

The sirens are designed to be heard by those who are outside and away from other alerting sources, like their cell phone or television.

The sirens may be used to alert citizens of a variety of emergency situations, such as:

Chemical emergencies. Natural and man-made disasters. A breach in national security.

Once the siren is heard, citizens who are outside should go inside and find out more information as to the reason for the siren.

The sirens are tested quarterly at 11 a.m. on the second Wednesday of Jan., April, July and Oct.

The test is a single three-minute siren.

In the case of an emergency, sirens will be three minutes long and will be heard three times.

If you hear an emergency siren, quickly and calmly follow these directions:

Go indoors and close your windows and doors. DO NOT call 911 for more information. Get more information from local emergency stations and broadcasts.



As a reminder, call 911 only in the case of an emergency. Calls to 911 that are solely for information may cause a delay in first responders getting to actual emergencies.

