LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Lake County General Health District will begin to distribute oral rabies vaccine to immunize wild raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes to help stop the spread of rabies.

Beginning Aug. 2, the oral rabies vaccine will be distributed by airplane, helicopters or by car in the area long the Ashtabula County border.

What should I do if I find rabies baits?

If you find ORV baits, leave them alone, unless they are where children or pets play. According to LCGHD, to move ORV baits safely, you should:

Wear gloves, and use a paper towel or plastic bag when picking up the baits.

Toss intact baits into a wooded area, or other raccoon habitat.

Wear gloves to bag and dispose of any damaged baits in the trash.

Take precautions by practicing proper hygiene – wash any skin or wounds that may have come into contact with ORV baits with soap and water, especially if the bait was damaged.

What if my pet eats the bait?

Don’t panic! A few baits are not harmful, but eating a large number may cause an upset stomach.

Do not risk getting bitten or being exposed to the vaccine by taking a bait away from your pet.

Check the area for more baits, and relocate any remaining baits to a wooded area.

If your pet eats a bait, avoid your pet’s saliva for 24 hours. Wash skin or wounds that may have been licked.

