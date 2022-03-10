Laketran ridership increases due to high gas prices

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — In Lake Country, Laketran is running and the company’s CEO Ben Capelle said more folks are running to the buses for services.

“With these fuel prices remaining high, we are seeing more ridership than we did previously,” said Capelle.

Capelle said many of the rivers are folks who would typically drive.

“When you think about spending a bunch of extra money and all the stress, riding the bus just makes a lot of sense,” said Capelle.

Laketran isn’t bound to Lake County, if you work in downtown Cleveland but live in Lake County or vice versa, you have transportation options, and Capelle said some commuters are taking notice.

“We’ve seen our ridership spike on right now for the service that goes to downtown Cleveland,” said Capelle. “We have quite a few park-and-ride lots in Lake County where you can park your car and ride to downtown.”

While commuters find new ways to navigate around fuel prices, Capelle says luckily the company isn’t pinched by the pump pain just yet.

The CEO said the company pays for fuel a year ahead of time and it just rolled out a new electric fleet.

“We have multiple contracts to protect ourselves from things like this,” said Capelle. “We have a couple other contracts for fuel that will protect us from the spike. Overall if gas prices stay high, we would expect to be hit like most people, it just takes a bit longer for it to hit us because we protect ourselves in advance.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.