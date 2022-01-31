Lakewood enforces ordinance to keep sidewalks clear of snow, ice

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Some communities have just finished digging out from the last snow storm and another one is expected this week.

Lakewood is one of many cities in our area that has an ordinance requiring sidewalks to be kept clear from snow and ice. According to the ordinance, every property is required to remove and clear snow and ice from all sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall.

Lakewood is home to about 51,000 people and is about five and a half square miles.

“We’re such a densely populated city and we’re so walkable, we don’t want to see people out in the street,” said Captain Gary Stone.

After the last storm, the building department left about 300 citations on the doors of homes and businesses for not clearing the walks.

Dave Turner walks his dog Gypsy every day in all times of the weather. Maneuvering slick sidewalks can be difficult.

“We end up in the road, it’s a challenge sometimes. Most of them are clear I’ll say that but there are a few on every street that aren’t,” said Turner

In Lakewood, not following the ordinance will cost $205. Several other communities including Rocky River, Parma, and Cleveland have similar ordinances.

