Lakewood Fire Chief Tim Dunphy retires after 32-year career

City of Lakewood PIO
Fire Chief Timothy Dunphy
The city of Lakewood announced its fire chief Tim Dunphy's retirement on Sunday after a 32-year career with the Lakewood Fire Department.

Dunphy started career in 1992, as a firefighter and paramedic. In 2011, he was named fire marshal.

In 2019, he was named fire chief, a position he has kept for the last five years.

Dunphy is a lifelong Lakewood resident who started his career right after graduating from Lakewood High School.

