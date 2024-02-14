Lakewood grant helps organization better serve senior citizens

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Lakewood Division of Aging does what it can to help senior citizens. Recently, it hit a roadblock where it didn't have enough money for a bus to help seniors get around, but thanks to a city grant, it'll see a new bus soon.

Barbara Paulen is 70 years old, and Joy Hriesjko said she is 66 and a half. The two have been friends for a couple of years and met at the Lakewood City Division of Aging. The division offers a list of resources for senior citizens, including a meal program, socialization activities and transportation.

Barb and Joy both said they take the bus to the center more than three times a week and wouldn’t come as much without it.

“I feel like because I signed up for them to come and pick me up. I feel like I made a commitment to come so I'm more apt to come when I really depressed and I’m down in the dump,” said Joy.

According to the Division of Aging, Lakewood has about 10,000 seniors; it serves a little less than 3,000 of them and of that, 60 to 80 utilize the bus each day.

Susan Hijjawi, the manager at the Division of Aging, told News 5 that many seniors have no other ride.

“It wouldn’t be easy for them. Most of them do not own their own vehicles. We're serving predominantly a lower income bracket in the community,” said Hijjawi.

The buses they utilize are wheelchair accessible and expensive to fix.

“There they are hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that's not something that we have in our current budget. So, these grants are very important to us,” said Hijjawi.

The center has five buses, with one in need of retirement. In 2020, it was approved for a grant, but then COVID-19 hit, and costs were through the roof. Then, in 2024, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency finally approved another grant, which it'll use to get that new bus.

“If we didn't have our buses. We would not be able to reach the into the community like we do,” said Hijjawi.

More importantly, it'll be able to continue to provide those like Barb and Joy with a community and a purpose.

“I made a lot of friends here,” said Barb.

“It keeps me centered in my community, I feel like I’m home when I come here,” said Joy.

But it's not just the center they love; it's also each other.