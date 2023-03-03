Lakewood High School hosts 21st annual physics cardboard boat regatta

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood High School hosted the 21st annual physics cardboard boat regatta on Thursday afternoon, which was presented by Tavens Packaging and Display Solutions.

Over 140 junior and senior physics students spent the last five weeks leading up to the regatta building a boat using untreated brown cardboard and clear packing tape.

The boat must hold two students and travel 25 yards across the pool to the finish line. Typically, there is a 50% success rate by students, meaning only about half survive the challenge.

Tavens donated 900 sheets of cardboard and $1,500 to the Lakewood Physics program.

