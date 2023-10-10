Lakewood organization in need of volunteers to deliver hot meals to senior citizens

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — In Lakewood, one organization is making sure senior citizens are provided a list of resources from hot meals, to rides and even social activities, but they need more volunteers.

Laura Hazen has been a volunteer for the Lakewood Ohio Division of Aging for two years.

“The more you get to know them, and you see all the different situations they're in. You know, you feel for the situations,” said Hazen.

The non-profit aids senior citizens in the Lakewood community with basic needs.

“The program is designed to serve seniors with transportation needs, nutrition, and probably most importantly socialization,” said Barry Wemyss, the Lakewood Ohio Division of Aging volunteer supervisor.

But they can't do it without their volunteers.

“Volunteers are extremely important. They get those meals out. They also interact with the individuals who receive meals,” said Wemyss.

So once a week, Laura takes two hours out of her day to deliver hot meals and check up on senior citizens like Hildegard Metzger, who lives on her own and can’t cook for herself.

“That’s the only face I see all day long. I’m always alone, I’m really always alone, and I shouldn’t be,” said Metzger.

So every time she hears a volunteer like Laura coming up to her house, she lights up.

“I always smile when I see somebody,” said Metzger.

Metzger is just one of 150 senior citizens they serve every month, but with the shortage of volunteers, they worry they might not be able to meet that demand.

“Well, we struggle with it, because, again, as I said, what we don't want to do is burn our volunteer base out,” said Wemyss.

People like Metzger could miss the meal they need.

“I cannot say how much I appreciate that because if there were no volunteers or no people, I wouldn’t have any food, and I need the food,” said Metzger.

For now, they've managed, but they can add at least seven to eight volunteers to the list. They're also reminding everyone that once you start, you might not want to stop.

“It's very rewarding. The folks are so grateful and just happy to see you, so it's a good feeling,” said Hazen.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Lakewood Division of Aging, call 216-529-5005 or email barry.wemyss@lakewoodoh.net.