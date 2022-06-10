Lakewood Police Department to distribute 200 free gun locks

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — With an uptick in gun violence throughout Cuyahoga County, the Lakewood Police Department is distributing gun locks to residents at no cost, according to a Facebook post on Friday.

Two hundred basic gun locks are available at the police station for anyone who asks.

Keeping guns locked and secure is “essential” to prevent gun violence, according to the post.

On Tuesday, City of Cleveland interim Chief of Police Drummond mentioned that preventing violence at home is tricky. "I'm telling you as a parent, as a police officer, and primarily as a police officer, for prevention, it's very little I can do," Drummond said.

Interim Cleveland police chief gets emotional talking about 10YO killed

RELATED: 'Madness': Mayor Bibb and safety officials address gun violence in Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.