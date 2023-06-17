Lakewood Police investigating fatal shooting that occurred Friday

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots fired on Ridgewood Avenue between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman in the backyard with a gunshot wound to her chest, authorities said.

According to authorities, the woman was transported to Metro Health Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Three individuals were taken from the scene to police headquarters. Authorities said a witness told officers that there was an argument between the 33-year-old woman and the residents of a home when shots were fired.

Two handguns were retrieved from the scene, and investigators are still looking into the nature of the argument.

According to authorities, the individuals being questioned were released, and no charges are pending currently.

Lakewood Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.