Lakewood police seeking identity of hit-skip driver who left man with serious injuries on Bunts Road

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Lakewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who they say struck a 73-year-old man on Bunts Road and left him in the road before he drove off.

The hit-skip happened on Feb. 22 at approximately 8:39 p.m. Lakewood fire and police responded to Bunts Road just north of Detroit Avenue for a report of a male down on the road.

A 73-year-old man was found with serious injuries. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and later was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Video obtained by police shows the male being struck by the vehicle.

Lakewood Police Department.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2017-2019 silver or white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with can identify the vehicle or the male in the pictures is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.

