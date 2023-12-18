Lakewood residents could see 4% increase in water and sewer bills in 2024

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Tonight, the Lakewood City Council will vote on whether residents must pay more for their water and sewer bills.

Over the past 10 years, the city has increased the water and sewer rates a few times and now it wants to do it again to continue to help fund Lakewood’s clean water Infrastructure Plans. From the overflows to old leaky pipes and streets that won't drain, Councilman Tom Bullock says Lakewood’s water and sewer systems need some work.

“The Lakewood sewer systems in a multiyear really multi-decade improvement plan. It's required by federal clean water standards,” said Bullock.

In 2018, the Lakewood city council approved the Integrated Wet Weather Improvement Plan, where they broke down the sewer and water issues and mapped out projects to solve them.

“It's like a $300 million dollar project. Now we're well into that total price tag. So, this is something we're going to be doing for a generation,” said Bullock.

Some of those projects are already using 25 million dollars in federal funds, but city officials say more money is needed. So, the council is considering a proposal to increase residents' sewer and water bills by 4% annually until 2028.

“It's not ideal. However, doing it this way is going to be the least expensive option,” said Bullock.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George released a statement agreeing with the increase, saying that the city has worked to keep rates low, but there's still much work to be done.

“The City of Lakewood has made every effort to keep water rates low for our residents and property owners. Due to the age of our water and sewer infrastructure, the City has taken on major upgrades and replacements through our Clean Water Lakewood Plan, including the Interceptor Tunnel Improvement Project; water main, sanitary sewage, and storm water upgrades throughout the City; and replacing original service lines with new copper service lines.





We have allocated $25 million through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to minimize the effect these projects have on our residents’ water and sewer bills.







The proposed water/sewer rates in front of Lakewood City Council reflect a modest increase which enables us to continue to invest in our water/sewer infrastructure. The City of Lakewood will continue to look for grant opportunities to lessen the burden on our residents and businesses.”

If passed, Lakewood residents like Charlotte Noble will face that higher bill.

“To tell you the truth clean water is very important to me and having a good sewer system is too so I am not opposed,” said Noble.

Billy Martin has lived in Lakewood for 18 years and has no problem with the increase.

“Infrastructure has got to be done and I trust everything so far that the city of Lakewood has done,” said Martin.

But, he understands that this may be a financial burden for some.

“For me I can do it, but I understand some people may have a harder time it’s a tough thing to do, that small increase would be difficult,” said Martin.

The council is set to vote on Monday during the council meeting; if passed, the increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.