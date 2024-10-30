Lakewood rock climbing facility forced to relocate after landlord sells building

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Nosotros Rock Climbing has called the basement of a Lakewood church its home for seven years, but it’s now being forced to relocate as the building has been sold.

“Nosotros means ‘we’ in Spanish. My wife is a Spanish teacher, and nosotros reminds me to be home at 5:30 every night for dinner,” Nosotros Founder Peter Stancato said.

Stancato said the church his business sits under has grown smaller over the years, hence the need to sell.

“It's incredibly scary. Throughout the years, we've opened two other gyms, and both were not successful. I feel near and dear to this place. It's something about this place that's been really homey and welcoming and cozy. It's scary to leave that,” Stancato added.

Nosotros’ last day on Detroit Avenue is Dec. 31.

“I'm a big sports guy. Usually in sports, if you're not good, nobody talks to you. But in climbing, if you're not good, people talk to you more. I have never seen another activity like it and I fell in love,” Stancato explained. “I believe in this place, and it fires me up to keep going.”

Stancato said he especially wants to keep the business alive because of how loyal his customers have been.

“We've been building momentum. Covid was the toughest, but we had a portable climbing wall set up in my driveway. Some members kept paying their dues and Lakewood has been incredibly loyal,” he said.

During the pandemic, too, Stancato said he was forced to shut Nosotros down, so he opened another company where he would build rock climbing walls in people’s homes or backyards.

With the experience Stancato has, he is now building a new rock-climbing facility himself within the Lakewood Screw Factory.

“We're going to be great. Something that I really like about this space is the layout. It's a square, so it feels like a party in the middle,” Stancato noted. “We are in the process. Currently, the space is being prepared for us. They're cleaning up the ceiling. They're painting the ceiling, painting the walls, and redoing the floor. We should start building in three weeks,” Stancato said.

The new Nosotros location is expected to be open on Jan. 1.

However, Stancato said he needs $50,000 to get through the construction phase.

“There are four ways to get money when opening a new business: savings, investors, a bank or crowdfunding. The first three weren’t possible. We chose to do crowdfunding to rally the city and also reward people whenever we relocate,” he stated.

On Tuesday night, people were invited to a Halloween movie showing at the new Nosotros location, where apple cider and pizza were handed out.

Nosotros members like Andrea Jevenn stopped by to show support.

Jevenn has been a member of the facility for about two years.

“It was just something we kind of wanted to do and try out. We've looked at a bunch of the gyms in Cleveland, and kept coming back,” Jevenn said.

Jevenn explained she was looking for a safe space to help improve her strength and grow her relationship.

“We're just tired of going to the gym and counting reps. It's so mundane. We've done it for so many years. One thing that really attracted us to this whole thing was we could climb walls, gain the strength over time. We were looking for just another way to connect as a couple. We were looking for just another experience to play with,” she explained. “Come out and support the cause. I feel like these are just good people who are trying to run and keep something going that is important and fun to do.”

Stancato said that other members, like a man named Dan, are the reason he wants to keep the place alive.

“I believe that climbing bonds people better than any activity. There's been six people who have said the gym has saved their life. Currently, my favorite member is Dan. He said the gym saved his life twice. Once through divorce and once through cancer,” Stancato said.

Stancato is planning a Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed party as another incentive for people to donate.

“We also have bigger tickets like team building for companies. Companies can name a section of the climbing wall and then there's one opportunity for a company to headline the gym,” he added.

If you’re interested in donating to Nosotros, CLICK HERE.