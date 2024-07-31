Lakewood's Salt+ restaurant is closing for good next month

Salt+, a small plate restaurant in Lakewood, announced its closure on Facebook Wednesday morning.

Chef Jill Vedaa, Jessica Parkison and the Salt+ team said their farewells to customers, purveyors and the City of Lakewood in the heartfelt post.

"We have hopefully changed a little bit of the culture, dining experience, and brought you the best we could for the last eight years, but as they say…change is inevitable," the restaurant stated.

According to Salt+, normal business hours will operate until Aug. 31.

The restaurant has been open for the last eight years but had a temporary closure during the pandemic.

The owners didn't say what specifically prompted the closure.

The restaurant industry was hit hard by the stay-at-home order during the pandemic, but Salt did everything in its power to maintain its upscale feel and award-winning roots while serving the local community.

