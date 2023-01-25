Large fight involving at least 50 students breaks out after basketball game at Cleveland Heights High School

On Tuesday night, a large fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School following a basketball game between Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.

According to Cleveland Heights police officers working at the school, the fight involved at least 50 students in the parking lot on the west side of the school.

As more fights erupted, the Cleveland Heights Police Department called for backup from nearby communities, according to a news release from the department. Police officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights, and South Euclid arrived on the scene to help restore order.

Two officers were struck in the face while trying to intervene, officials said. Neither officer was seriously injured. Despite the officers' attempts to chase the attacker, he was not located.

The individuals involved in this incident were all identified as students and two injuries were reported. A 19-year-old male received an injury to his face and was treated on the scene by paramedics, and a second 19-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with injuries to his knees and face.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the police department is investigating the matter further. The city of Cleveland Heights is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help the police to get to the bottom of what happened.

