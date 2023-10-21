Laugh-out-loud fun promised at upcoming 16th Annual Cleveland Comedy Festival

If you’re looking for laugh-out-loud entertainment, the 16th Annual Cleveland Comedy Festival invites you to their shows planned Nov. 8–11 at 78 Street Studios, near Cleveland’s Gordon Square Arts District.

Festival Director Kyle Haunhurst said more than 50 comics from across the U.S. and Canada will be performing on a variety of shows.

“Many of them were born, raised, or have gotten their start in Cleveland and are returning to celebrate our past, present and future,” Haunhurst said.

Organizers said this year’s festival is co-headlined by local and national acts, with Martin Malloy on Nov. 8, Chevy Terrill on Nov. 9, Chris Harvey & Morgan Gallo on Nov. 10, and Brad Wentzel & John Armstrong on Nov. 11.

They said other festival staples, along with happy hour and late-night showcases, will give guests a look at diverse, emerging talent in stand-up comedy.

The shows are taking place at Pinball Parlor & 1300 Gallery at 78th Street Studios, with satellite shows at All Saints Public House, Spotlight Cleveland, and more.

Executive Director of the Cleveland Comedy Festival, Steve Guy, said, “That wealth of talent in Cleveland is very strong. As we’ve grown, we attract national comedians and industry representatives to come to Cleveland and join in on the laughs. We encourage fans of comedy to come and see for yourself what the Cleveland Comedy Festival is all about. After all, it’s Cleveland, so how could it not be funny?”

Tickets can be purchased online.