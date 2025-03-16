Watch Now
Laurel Road closed in Medina after storm causes multiple power poles to come down

Laurel Road is closed from Maxwell Boulevard to Eastwood Drive
Laurel Road in Brunswick is closed from Maxwell Boulevard to Eastwood Drive due to multiple power poles that are down from a storm that hit the city and other parts of Northeast Ohio Sunday morning, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

The power poles are down along the road of Applewood School.

Police said the power company had many resources on the scene, but that part of Laurel Road is expected to be closed for a long time.

In a picture Brunswick Police shared, several power poles can be seen lying across more than half of the main road.

