Lawn and Order: Judge sentences teen to cut high school's grass with push mower

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - After a teen was charged for mowing a swear word into the grass at a local high school, a judge known for his creative sentences proved that no one is above the lawn.

Judge Michael Cicconetti sentenced 19-year-old Cody Scott to hard labor in court Tuesday, a Painesville Municipal Court official said. Specifically, the verdant vandal will have to use a push mower to cut the grass at Fairpoint Harding High School on Wednesday.

Scott was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after writing a swear word on the lawn at the school with a lawnmower.

As part of the sentence, Scott is not allowed back onto the school's property, he must obtain a G.E.D., maintain employment, and abide by the terms of a Community Control program, according to court documents. This sentence was offered in substitution for 60 days in Lake County Jail.

Back in July, Judge Cicconetti sentenced another young man to shovel horse excrement after he wreaked havoc in a Painesville Township park.

“You act like an animal, you’re going to take care of animals," Judge Cicconetti said at the time.