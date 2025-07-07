Lawsuit filed over taking unclaimed funds to help build Browns' Brook Park stadium

CLEVELAND — Three people with missing money being held by the state filed a lawsuit on Monday afternoon in Franklin County against the Ohio Department of Commerce and the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds, calling the state's plan to take legal ownership of unclaimed funds to help pay for a new Browns' stadium in Brook Park an "unconstitutional and unlawful misappropriation of private property."

The lawsuit was filed by the firm DannLaw, which has offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

It alleges that taking money from unclaimed funds to help pay for the stadium violates the state's role as a custodian and alters the intended purpose of the unclaimed funds.

Read the full lawsuit:

"The State now intends to confiscate the private property held in the UFA for the purpose of funding a private development, depriving the rightful owners of their property," the lawsuit states. "The State intends to do so even though it has been long settled that funds held by the State of Ohio in its 'Unclaimed Funds' account are private property."

The lawsuit further claims, "The UFA is not property of the State of Ohio to use as it deems fit. Moreover, unclaimed funds are not properly described as 'operating revenue' or a component of the State’s 'general fund' to be appropriated as part of the State’s budget."

The lawsuit seeks an injunction — a move to block the use of unclaimed funds — and requests that the matter be presented to a jury.

The lawsuit was expected. Late last month, two DannLaw attorneys, former state representative Jeff Crossman and former Ohio attorney general Marc Dann, said they were preparing to challenge Senate Republicans' budget proposal to use unclaimed funds to help the Browns and seed a new sports and culture fund.

What are unclaimed funds?

Ohio has approximately $4.8 billion being held in safekeeping for its residents, with the funds coming from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, life insurance payouts and other sources.

The decision to use unclaimed funds changes the way Ohio safeguards its residents' money. Unclaimed funds have been held in perpetuity; going forward, residents must now claim the money within 10 years, or it will become the state's property. The budget bill, approved late last month and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine, includes a grace period for people to file claims through Jan. 1, 2036.