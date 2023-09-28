Lawyer for coach who resigned for Brooklyn football team's use of 'Nazi' against Beachwood pushes back

The attorney for former Brooklyn City Schools Head Football Coach Tim McFarland is calling the situation that led to his resignation a sign of "political correctness run amok" and said the use of the word "Nazi" during a football game against a team in Beachwood was by "no means an anti-Semitic slur."

"The notion that the use of this term in last Friday’s football game implies any anti-Semitism or intent to offend on the part of McFarland or any of the Brooklyn High players, coaches, or community is not only false but absurdly so," attorney Peter Pattakos said in a statement issued Thursday.

Earlier this week, Beachwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Hardis detailed behavior reported during the conference rival match-up. He said Brooklyn’s team was repeatedly using the word “Nazi” to call out a play.

Beachwood is home to a large Jewish population, and in recent years, has been the location of multiple alleged antisemitic incidents, according to the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland.

Pattakos argued that "Nazi" has been a "commonly used line-call" by football players in Ohio for decades, including at the high school level. He said it is used to alert teammates of an oncoming blitz by the opposing defense, as the football term "blitz" is itself a reference to "blitzkrieg," a war maneuver employed by Nazi Germany.

To illustrate his point, McFarland's lawyer included in his statement a scanned copy of a handout provided at a coaching clinic held by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association in the 1990s that lists "Nazi" as one of five "blitz control" calls.

Peter Pattakos Excerpt from an Ohio High School Coaches Association clinic handout from the 1990s that includes the term "nazi" as a blitz control call.

The officials and Brooklyn athletic director were both notified about the use of the word, and during halftime the Brooklyn Hurricanes head coach apologized and agreed to change the play call, Pattakos's statement said.

"While McFarland is mindful of the atrocities committed by the Nazis in the holocaust leading up to World War II, the idea that someone would be offended by hearing the commonly used pass-protection call 'Nazi' at an American football game had not occurred to him until his counterparts on the Beachwood sideline brought the issue to his attention in the second quarter of last Friday’s game," Pattakos said. "At that point, McFarland immediately instructed his team to stop using the term and told the Beachwood coaches that he would personally apologize to any players who were offended. The Beachwood coaches told him that an apology would not be necessary, and the game then continued to completion."

Hardis said the term was not used during the second half, but late in the game, the home team reported several Brooklyn players using a racial slur throughout the night. Pattakos's statement does not address that allegation.

In his statement, McFarland's attorney went on to say that his client's apology should have been enough, but the situation led to the coach losing his job amid a "damaging and defamatory firestorm" and that politicians in Beachwood were using it to score cheap political points.

"The fact that it was not is nothing short of absurd, and represents an especially unfortunate example of political correctness run amok. Throughout recorded human history there have been atrocities committed by various groups of people against other groups. In no other context do we purport to ban and punish references to these groups," Pattakos said.

"Should Mongolian grills be banned from the U.S. and Mongolian beef removed from all restaurant menus due to the atrocities committed by Ghengis Khan? Should every American football coach, player, or fan who uses the word 'blitz' lose their jobs and be tarred as anti-Semites as well?" Pattakos said in his statement. "Seemingly so to those at the so-called 'Anti-Defamation League' whose real mission seems to be to defame as many people as they can by weaponizing baseless accusations of anti-Semitism to drive fundraising for their own profit and perceived political benefit."

You can read Pattakos's full statement below:

