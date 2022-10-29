Lead safety and prevention in children with Doctor Roopa Thakur

CLEVELAND — This week has been Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Cleveland. The city has hosted events all week to bring awareness to the alarming rate in which children in Cleveland suffer from lead poisoning.

The week ends with a Lead Poison Prevention Walk and Rally today at 10:30 a.m. Walkers will walk across the Hope Memorial Bridge and end at Market Square Plaza for a rally.

Pediatrician at the Cleveland Clinic, Roopa Thakur chats with News 5's Homa Bash about lead safety and prevention in children.

