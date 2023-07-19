Learn about resources and benefits available to Cuyahoga Co. residents at 2 resource fairs this month

Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services is hosting two events to let community members know about the benefits and resources available to them.

Both events are free and open to the public and will include information on community, workforce, and educational resources.

"They'll be assisting with case inquiries and then assisting with renewals and rec certifications also,” said Tamika Watts-Lawrence with the department. And if there's people who might need to complete an interim report, we’ll be there to help on-site with that also.”

The first fair is happening Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Friendly Inn Settlement in Cleveland. Click here for more information.

If you can't make the event today, the next event is happening on July 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Global Ambassadors Language Academy on Lorain Avenue. Click here for details on this event.

Eligibility specialists will be on-site to help residents apply for public benefits.

If you think you might want to apply for benefits, make sure to bring as much verification with you as possible, like government ID and proof of income.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.