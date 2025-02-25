Legal services for unaccompanied minors has immigration firms concerned about what’s next

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every year, the government funds legal services and guidance for more than 25,000 children under the age of 18 who cross the border without their parents.

However, last week, the group’s work was abruptly halted after receiving a stop-work order from the Trump administration. Then, just days later, that order was rescinded, but many organizations are still anxious about the future of their work.

Lara Nochomovitz's panic began last Tuesday when her federally contracted work was abruptly paused.

“Our contractor received an order from their contracting officer at the federal government saying that we would not be paid for any of the work under this contract going forward,” said Nochomovitz.

The nonprofit organization Acacia Center for Justice receives federal funding through a contract to provide legal services for unaccompanied migrant children. The organization subcontracts with three immigration firms in Ohio—one in Cincinnati, another in Dayton, and Nochomovitz's firm in Shaker Heights. She is the principal attorney at LSN Legal, where they represent 80 to 90 unaccompanied children ranging from toddlers to 17 years old.

“We service providing “know your rights presentations” and legal service, legal screenings and legal services a shelter that's in Columbus,” Nochomovitz said.

Although their work is federally funded, it was paused last Tuesday, which impacts operations and left them concerned about the long-term effects.

“I don't think anyone knows the answer to that, they'll be deported, they'll be abandoned. Its put them at so much higher risk for trafficking and people to take advantage of them,” Nochomovitz said.

The stop work order is a part of President Donald Trump's efforts to re-evaluate federal spending. Something Rep. Tom Young understands.

“I don't see this administration or any administration wanting to hurt anyone, any child,” Young said.

However, he reminds the public that he believes stepping back might be necessary to address the issue.

“It's just finding the answers; how do we get through this process and taking a pause may be an important first step. I don't really see how organizations won't step forward to help fund this if it's really important to them,” he said.

Just days later, the Acacia Center was notified by the Department of the Interior that they could resume all activities, and the stop-work order had been rescinded.

“As mysteriously as we received the stop work order, we received notice that the stop work order had been rescinded,” Nochomovitz said.

She says the memo was vague and not reassuring.

“I have no faith that our funding is secure,” Nochomovitz said.

If the funding is paused again, Nochomovitz said that she’ll only be able to continue the work for a short time before having to lay off staff and cut back on services for the children. In preparation for the worst-case scenario, she’s working overtime.

“For kids who have time sensitive applications, we're working as quickly as possible to get those files and to get that work done for them before any stop work order comes, because the kids are our priority,” she said.