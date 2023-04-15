Lester is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Lester:

Meet the distinguished gentleman Lester. Lester has quickly become a favorite of our amazing staff and dog-walking volunteers. This fluffy 67-pound, 10-year-old boy loves going for walks and does very well on a leash. He has been described as a gentle and sweet pup by everyone he meets!



Don’t let Lester’s age fool you, he is full of friendly energy and loves to meet new people. He has even done well with cats and other doggy friends. This tall, dark, and handsome fellow loves to play and would love a home where he can be active. Lester is a very good boy who knows all of his manners – a perfect partner!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Lester and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

