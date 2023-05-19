Letters from children who lived through German blitz found in Warren attic

You never know what can be uncovered in old houses.

Bill Better’s family lived in Warren for generations. Cleaning out the house after the death of a family member, Bill’s cousin uncovered a box of letters written by British children in 1942, thanking Americans for their help after bombings during World War II.

“I’m just going, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just absolutely amazing,’” Bill told us. “You know, the courage and resilience of these kids.”

The letters were addressed to Bill’s uncle, who was part of a group in the United States that sent toys and candy to children in England.

In one of those letters, James Stafford wrote, “I don’t know you, yet you are one of our allies… I can think of you as a friend…”

Elizabeth McGarrigle wrote, “Until victory comes, we know we have a gallant ally by our side…”

The letters are in Liverpool, England now; Bill and his family thought that was best. They’re included in the Central Library there, documenting history, the first draft of which was written, in this case, by scared children, simply showing their thanks to Americans.

“I not only think it was sending them the sweets,” Bill said, “But I also think it was someone from America that was reaching out, (saying) ‘Hey, we’ve got your back here.’”

