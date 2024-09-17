License suspended? There's a town hall tonight that will answer your questions.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — It has been a constant uphill battle for some Ohioans that News 5 Investigators have reported on for more than a year — getting out from under the financial burden from a license suspension for them to drive legally.

State Representative Darnell T. Brewer is bringing key players to one spot tonight to help you with resources.

Darnell T. Brewer

The Drivers License Town Hall will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening at Maple Heights High School at 1 Mustang Way.

Tens of thousands of people in Ohio can’t legally drive. But even after a license suspension, many risk driving for work and their families.

"Sometimes, it just builds up so much I still try to get the fines down but try to do everyday life at the same time,” Nizer Luckerson said.

Luckerson ended up in the cycle of debt for expired tags and not using a turn signal.

Often, suspensions aren’t based on driving, like skipping out on court, or not paying fines and fees.

Missing child support payments is also one of the money-related issues that can bring on a license suspension in Ohio.

It’s a possibility for Renee Ditchburn, who faced a big child support payment. “I think when the court case ended it was probably about $28,000,” Ditchburn said.

License suspensions present a Catch-22 for people with child support debt.

CATCH 22: Driving dilemma for thousands of Ohio parents with child support debt

Some Ohioans have two, three, or nine suspensions on their record and often must navigate separate courts.

"When she told me I had to assume another $15,000 debt I almost fainted,” Julian Khan said.

It was a clerical error for Khan and not having insurance that led to license suspensions.

For more than a year, News 5 Investigators and The Marshall Project Cleveland introduced you to people like Lukerson, Ditchburn and Khan, who are facing mountains of debt.

No License to Drive: Why so many Ohioans are barred from driving

The problem is so big that one Northeast Ohio court has a special docket for the sheer volume of license suspension cases.

“With the reports that you and Mr. Mark Puente have done, it has really took on legs of its own,” said State Rep. Darnell T. Brewer.

Brewer is bringing people from our reporting to the town hall discussion.

The idea is to better navigate drivers through the BMV and the courts.

"So we want to make sure that when they’re on the road they’re legal valid and insured comply with all the laws,” Brewer said.

Among those who will provide guidance: BMV Registrar Charles Norman, and Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Deborah Nicastro, who has called for change.

"Just the whole system itself needs to be overhauled,” said Judge Nicastro.

After our initial reporting, Senate Bill 37 was amended. It would partly eliminate suspensions for not paying court fines and fees, and increase opportunities for limited driving privileges in child support cases.

A new state bill could bring relief.

Lost your license in Ohio due to debt? A new state bill might fix that

Brewer is sponsoring House Bill 29, which would allow drivers to show proof a suspension keeps them from paying child support, and to petition courts for limited driving privileges.

Each of Ohio’s 88 counties have child support enforcement agencies. They can suspend licenses when people fall behind on one month or more payments.

Both pieces of legislation are in committees.

“There should be some way that these systems talk to each other and the individual should know exactly what is holding their drivers license hostage,” Brewer said.

For now, it’s helping people to set things straight to get back on the road legally.

“I think the interest is more of people who are scared to come we’re going to try to make this an environment where they will not get arrested,” Brewer said.

Attorneys and various municipal and mayor’s court judges will also be in attendance.