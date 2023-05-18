Life-changing research happening at Case Western Reserve University for highly aggressive form of cancer

CLEVELAND — Researchers at Case Western Reserve University are one step closer to potentially detecting and treating esophageal cancer.

"Currently, we are looking at understanding gastric cancer as the last cancer of the food fight, what we call esophageal cancer," said Case Western Reserve University Senior Project Investigator Kishore Gouda.

Gouda said his team has been studying biopsies to learn more about the highly aggressive cancer. Researchers further use this information to understand if specific RNA molecules activate diseases like esophageal cancer, and then investigators go after them.

"We're able to actually see them being really turned on in these cancers, not only in these cancers but also in cells, you know, that are likely to progress to cancer," Gouda said.

The research further shows progress is being made, which means lives could one day be saved.

"If we can detect these cancers at an early stage, catch these cancers at a very early stage, then some of the treatment options are not as radical as it may sound, and potentially that can save patients' lives and also their quality of life," Gouda said.

According to the American Cancer Society, esophageal cancer is very rare and makes up about 1% of all cancers diagnosed across the United States.

Still, studies show this type of cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

"I have lost friends to it," said esophageal cancer survivor Gary Foster. "They tell you they found out they had cancer and within three months are gone."

Today, Foster shares his testimony as a survivor, but he said the journey to this point wasn't easy.

"It's exhausting. Drains a lot of strength; it's life-changing. But then, you get back to it. Three years in, and I've gained most of my strength back," he said.

Foster told News 5 he doesn't take the feeling for granted.

That's why he's grateful for his life, and that research is being done.

"They have so many scans and tests and stuff that they can do now that each day, it's progress," Foster said.

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.