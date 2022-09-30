Light scares and family-friendly fun; Historic Haunts returns to West Clinton Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Do you love Halloween and haunting, hometown history? If so, you’re going to love a local walking tour that’s a runaway success thanks to the spirit of community.

"Wonderful neighbors, people care about each other, everybody seems to know everyone,” said Dave Mitalski.

He has lived on West Clinton Avenue in the Gordon Square Arts District for almost a decade; an area that’s really coming alive during the season of the dead.

"It was tough during COVID,” said Mitalski.

The district that’s full of good eats, entertainment and togetherness was starved of it during pandemic shutdowns. But, Mitalski is part of a neighborhood group, the West Clinton Block Club, that helped bring it back to life with the Historic Haunts Walking Tour.

He said the event was something the neighborhood had done previously but fallen away from about a decade earlier. Mitalski said it was a massive success when they brought it back in 2021.

"People wanted to get outside and feel community again," he said. "It is important."

The Historic Haunts tour is back again this year and they couldn't do it without the support and partnership of the Near West Theater.

"They didn't hesitate when we called them about it," said Mitalski. "They've been amazing."

Mike Obertacz is the executive director of the Near West Theater and co-writer of the Historic Haunts Tour.

"This year, we're focusing on when Cleveland was at the height of our population, around the mid-1920's and 30's," said Obertacz.

It is chalked full of phenomenal stories of haunts, ghouls and ghosts.

"The one-mile walking tour starts at the theater. Guests make a couple of other stops as well as heading a block away to West Clinton where different porches will have actors depicting true ghost stories from that time period.

"We do it in a way that allows families to get ready for this wonderful season of Halloween in a fun, light-hearted way," said Obertacz. "We try to make it as artistic, interesting and interactive as possible so that children aren’t frightened away because we want them to have a good time as well.”

He described it as a light fright, kind of like a Beetlejuice-type feel. The cost is $10 for adults and kids 15 and younger are free. However, inclusivity and accessibility are important to the theater, and Obertacz said they are a pay-what-you-can-afford establishment.

Both Obertacz and Mitalski say building community is vital, and there's a symbiotic relationship between the theater, businesses and neighbors in Gordon Square.

"We don't exist without them," said Obertacz.

Historic Haunt is just one more way for everyone to build on their already strong bond and bring new people into the fold to see what all the area has to offer.

"We had great feedback last year," said Mitalski. "Kids and adults loved everything. So, I’d say come on out and have a good time!"

Historic Haunts walking tour runs October 6, 7, and 8. If you want to go, act fast because it sold out last year.

You can buy tickets here.

