Like finding money and Ohio State but hate Michigan? Here's a contest for you

We've told you about how you may have unclaimed money just sitting in financial limbo, waiting to be deposited in your bank account with just a few minutes of your time. And now, the Ohio Department of Commerce is fanning the flame of the Ohio—Michigan rivalry with a contest that could net you some cash.

The "Find Forgotten Funds" football challenge is to see who can find the most unclaimed money, Ohio or Michigan residents, during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State matchup and then again in "The Game" when the Buckeyes take on the University of Michigan on Nov. 25.

“We are excited to see what happens in this competition for Unclaimed Funds, which will benefit thousands of people across both states in claiming their money,” Division of Unclaimed Funds Superintendent Akil Hardy said. “No matter what happens in the football games this year, Ohio is confident in an Unclaimed Funds win. Game on!”

To take part in the competition, all you have to do is visit www.missingmoney.com and enter your name to see if you have any unclaimed funds waiting for you.

According to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds, residents claimed $134 million in funds and more than half a billion over the last five years.

If you're curious where the funds come from, there's a slew of ways you could have money just sitting out in cyberspace waiting for you.

"Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, typically 3-5 years. The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks," the Division of Unclaimed Funds said.

For a complete step-by-step guide on how to process your claim, click this link: Want free money? Of course you do. Ohio has nearly $4 billion in unclaimed funds

Want to learn more about the process? Watch Clay LePard's report in the player below:

Ohioans have nearly $4 billion in unclaimed money