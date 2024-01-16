Lineup for 2024 Brite Winter Festival announced

The Brite Winter Festival is right around the corner, and this year, it will feature expanded music spaces.

The two one-day event at the West Bank of the Flats in Cleveland is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24. It will feature three outdoor stages and two indoor areas. Each of the outdoor spaces will have a different genre of music, ranging from hip hop to rock.

“This year, we worked to bring the festival back to its roots with musical acts from Cleveland and those with ties to northeast Ohio,” said Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter. “We chose Wanyama to end the night because we know they’ll energize the crowd and get everyone moving with their blend of funk, reggae and hip-hop.”

Here's the music lineup for the event:



Anya Van Rose

Kid Tigrrr

Big Hoke

Kultures

Black Island Condors

Lauren Lanzaretta

Charity Evonna

LILIEAE

Chayla Hope

LoConti

Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts

M.O.O.K.Y

E.Side4

RADDERALL

Esther Fitz

Ray Flanagan & The Mean Machines

GRVE

the Baker's Basement

Hello! 3D

The Monday Program

Illest Villains

Wanyama

JD Eicher

Wynton Existing

Festival organizers said additional DJs will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This year, we’ll welcome lots and lots of new faces to Brite’s stages. Keeping our commitment to staying fresh, our music review committee worked hard to give new talented acts a chance to play the festival this year," Hornack said. "Brite has music for everyone, and every year strives to program a wide variety of genres, so no matter where you are during the festival, you’re likely to hear something that interests you.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 by clicking here. Tickets will be sold at the door for $17.

