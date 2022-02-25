Brite Winter, Cleveland's music and art festival, returns to The Land

CLEVELAND — Right now, thousands of northeast Ohioans are getting ready to celebrate the ice and snow with the Brite Winter Festival returning to Downtown Cleveland this weekend.

The family-friendly event, taking place on west bank of the flats Saturday, will feature dozens of live music performers on four stages, artists, food trucks, outdoor activities, and 13 interactive art installations in honor of the event's "lucky" 13th year, which is the theme.

“We had 30 students from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District all come out under the direction of their teacher Dina Hoeynck to create a picture of what it looks like to wish upon a star. So, we've got, we worked with Day-Glo paint. We've got a fantastic Day-Glo installation here, and audience members will come up and contribute to the installation. They will write their wishes on a small star, and it will grow over the course of the weekend,” said Emily Appelbaum, director of visual art, Brite Winter.

The event starts Saturday at 3 p.m. And runs until midnight.

General admission tickets are available online starting at 5 dollars, with VIP tickets including some swag, snacks and heated tent access up to $75.

