Linndale Police car slams into Cleveland convenience store

LINNDALE, Ohio — New video obtained by News 5 shows the moment a Linndale Police car slammed through the front of a Cleveland convenience store last Thursday.

The owner of Star Value on West 105th Street said it happened late at night after the store was closed, and no one was injured.

“The police officer, he said it was an accident,” owner Jatin Popat said. “The police chief came, he was very nice. He said that whatever repairs, the insurance would cover it…It is frustrating, yeah, but accidents happen, what are you going to do, right?”

Star Value is still running despite the damage.

News 5 reached out to Linndale Police; we were told to reach back out on Tuesday.

Watch live and local news any time:

News Refresh

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.