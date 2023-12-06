Lionel Dahmer, father of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, dies at 87

Lionel Dahmer, the father of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Lionel Dahmer died in hospice care in Medina County on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

Dahmer's son, who is known for killing 16 people in Milwaukee, grew up with his father in the Akron area and attended Revere High School.

News 5 was there when investigators visited the Bath Township home for several years.

