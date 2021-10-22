LIST: Cleveland Marathon road closures this weekend

CLEVELAND — On Sunday, runners will take to the pavement of Cleveland’s streets for the Cleveland Marathon.

Road closures will begin to take effect on Saturday for the 10K and 5K races.

On Oct. 23, the following road closures will take place through Ohio City and Downtown Cleveland beginning at 6 a.m.

Superior Avenue—Between West 3rd Street and E. Roadway Avenue

West 9th Street— Between Superior Avenue and St. Clair Avenue

St. Clair Avenue— Between West 9th and East 13th streets

East 13th Street—Between St. Clair Avenue and Lakeside Avenue

Lakeside Avenue— Between East 13th and East 9th streets

East 9th Street—Between Lakeside Avenue and Al Lerner Way

West 3rd Street— Between Al Lerner Way and St. Clair Avenue

Detroit Avenue—Between West 9th and West 50th streets

West 45th Street—Between Detroit and Franklin avenues

Franklin Avenue— Between West 45th and West 28th streets

West 28th Street— Between Franklin and Detroit avenues

Oct. 24, the following road closures will be in effect for the Cleveland Marathon beginning at 4 a.m.

Superior Avenue—Between West 25th Street and East Roadway Avenue

West Huron—Between Superior and Ontario avenue

Ontario Avenue— Between West Huron and Carnegie Avenue

Carnegie Avenue—Between Ontario Avenue and West 25th Street

West 25th Street—Between Lorain and Detroit avenues

Detroit Avenue—Between West 25 and West 9th streets

West 9th Street— Between Superior and West Lakeside avenues

Lakeside Avenue—Between West 9th and East 9th street

East 9th Street—Between Lakeside and Cleveland Memorial Shoreway

West 6th Street—Between Lakeside and Superior avenue

Cleveland Memorial Shoreway—Between East 9th Street and West Boulevard (Access to Edgewater from West 73rd Street only)

There will be no parking on the course route on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to view the timing of closures in your neighborhood.

