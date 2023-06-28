LIST: Here's what's closed today in Northeast Ohio due to 'very unhealthy' air quality

Smoke drifting into the United States from the Canadian wildfires is making it hard to breathe for anyone outside. An Air Quality Alert has been issued, prompting businesses to close.

The William G. Mather is closed today, but the Great Lakes Science Center remains open.

Note that the Steamship William G. Mather will be closed today, Wednesday, June 28 due to the air quality advisory for our area. Want to visit us inside today? General admission, including our newest exhibition Dinosaurs of the Sahara, and the DOME Theater are open! pic.twitter.com/tuamst77Xe — Great Lakes Science Center (@GLScienceCtr) June 28, 2023

Shaker Heights has suspended recycling and yard waste pickup today.

Wade Oval Wednesday has also been postponed. Carlos Jones will perform on Aug. 23 instead.

Some summer camp events have been canceled. Check with your child's specific camp for further information.

The Cuyahoga County State of the County Address is being rescheduled due to air quality concerns, according to the county's website.

Cleveland Heights lawn waste collection has been suspended. Additionally, the city has put a moratorium on open burning, recreational fires and portable outdoor fireplaces.

Painesville's Concert in the Park has been rescheduled for Aug. 16.

In Parma, splash pads and pools have closed due to the air quality and all recreation activities have been cancelled.

If you know of a closure that is not on this list, email us at newsdesk@wews.com.

