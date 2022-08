LIST: Here's the Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.

The Type C licenses are for businesses with a liquor permit that want to have a kiosk, either self-service or clerk-operated, where bets can be made.

Here's the full list of businesses that were approved across the state:

114 Antioch Dr. LLC doing business as Dawg House Bar & Grill – Elyria, OH

11926 Madison Inc. doing business as The Flying Rib – Lakewood, OH

130 Restaurant and Management Corp. doing business as Rock Creek Kitchen and Bar -

Cleveland, OH

1669 North Main LLC doing business as TDs Tailgate Grill – North Canton, OH

20 West Benson LLC doing business as Redwine & Co – Cincinnati, OH

42Eighty LLC doing business as 4280 Food & Drink – Brunswick, OH

530 PLD LLC doing business as Picks – Coventry Township, OH

5421 Fleet Avenue LLC doing business as Third Place - Cincinnati, OH

6611 Glenway Avenue,LLC doing business as 12171 Omniplex LLC – Cincinnati, OH

7481 Auburn Road Inc. doing business as Redhawk Grille – Concord Township, OH

7877 Munson Road doing business as Ale House – Mentor on the Lake, OH

909 Canton Pizza LLC doing business as Kraus Pizza 30th St. – Canton, OH

Angiulli Inc. doing business as Martino’s – Cincinnati, OH

Ann’s Tavern Inc. doing business as Ann’s Tavern – Cleves, OH

Anthony Paolino LLC doing business as Paolino’s Sports Pub – Canal Fulton, OH

Anthony R. Canterinos LLC doing business as Canterinos Sports Bar and Grill – Gerard,

OH

Antonietta-Stefano Properties doing business as Cocca’s Pizza – Cortland, OH

Antonietta-Stefano Properties doing business as Cocca’s Pizza – Canfield, OH

Antonietta-Stefano Properties doing business as Stefano Nicholas Management –

Boardman, OH

Ardz Ltd. LLC doing business as Auburn Inn – Chagrin Falls, OH

Backyard Bar LLC doing business as Backyard Bar – Cincinnati, OH

Bender’s Food & Spirits – Massillon, OH

Bernie Lomax LLC doing business as Yogi’s Bar & Grill – Columbus, OH

Bieber, Dietrich, Parrott LLC doing business as Poland Pour House – Youngstown, OH

Bogus Jack LLC doing business as The Grumpy Troll Tavern – Columbus, OH

Bordner2 Investments LLC doing business as Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern – Pickerington,

OH

Brentwood Recreation Center Inc. doing business as Dynasty Lanes – Willard, OH

Brink, Corwin & Nicholson LLC doing business as Bargos Grill & Tap – Dayton, OH

Broadway Brewhouse – New Philadelphia, OH

Butch’s BBQ & Catering doing business as Butch’s Saloon – North Royalton, OH

C & D Fern Café Ltd. Doing business as Fern Café – Findlay, OH

CAL Park Inc. doing business as Tollhouse Tavern – Union, OH

Cam Tig Enterprises LLC doing business as Terry’s Tavern – Zanesville, OH

Camelot Recreation Center Inc. doing business as Camelot Lanes – Youngstown, OH

Can of Corn LLC doing business as Novak’s Tavern Patio – Columbus, OH

CarlJan Inc. doing business as Walthers Twin Tavern – North Canton, OH

Century Inn LLC doing business as Century Inn – Cincinnati, OH

Champion Group LLC doing business as Champions Grille – Cincinnati, OH

Chelsea Park Ltd. doing business as Square Nightclub – Akron, OH

ChickN Coop LLC doing business as Game Time – Canton, OH

Chris’s Place Inc. doing business as Chris’s Band Box – Dayton, OH

Coyote Morgan Holdings LLC doing business as Ricardo’s – New Philadelphia, OH

Cricket Tavern LLC doing business as 49 Street Tavern – Newburgh Heights, OH

Crow’s Nest – Ashtabula, OH

D & S Corporation doing business as Moonlite Tavern – Parma, OH

DAD Future Inc. doing business as Razzles/Rockers Café – Olmsted Township, OH

DI-Con Inc. doing business as Woody’s Bar & Grill – Cleveland, OH

Dina’s Pizza & Pub – Cleveland, OH

DiSilvio’s Family Grill – Hubbard, OH

DNC at Crickets Inc. doing business as Crickets Bar – Youngstown, OH

Double CB Inc. doing business as Reset – Rossford, OH

Down the Pike Bar – West Carrollton, OH

DPCLIN LLC doing business as Donerick’s Pub – Columbus, OH

DPPICK, LLC doing business as Donerick’s Pub – Pickerington, OH

DT Sportsbar LLC doing business as Uptown Downtown – Bowling Green, OH

Dutch Mill Café LLC doing business as Dutch Mill Café – Minster, OH

EDCOR Inc. doing business as Ramble Inn – Broadview Heights, OH

Elie Moussa doing business as Rubin’s Deli – Elyria, OH

Empty Glass Inc. doing business as MT Glass – Cleveland Heights, OH

Erie Street Group Inc. doing business as The Morehouse – Willoughby, OH

Evil Pickles LLC doing business as Boondocks Restaurant & Drive Thru

F & M Services Inc. – Akron, OH

Factory Street Pub & Grill – Dover, OH

Family Ventures LLC doing business as Stackers Bar & Grille – Cleveland, OH

Farikal Corp doing business as Red Circle Bar & Lanes – Parma, OH

Fastrac2 LLC doing business as Firepit Grille – Holland, OH

Firehouse Pitmasters doing business as Company 7 BBQ – Englewood, OH

FKP21 LLC doing business as Scalpers Bar and Grille – Lyndhurst, OH

Fore an Eagle LLC doing business as Twin Lakes Golf Course and Restaurant –

Bellevue, OH

FPDM Holdings LLC doing business as Lanai Lounge – Youngstown, OH

G & C Romer Inc. doing business as Romer’s Bar & Grill – Bellbrook, OH

Galano Inc doing business as McCauly’s Pub – Sharonville, OH

Green Rock Reserve LLC doing business as My Corner Bar – Parma Heights, OH

Greene Appell Crosswoods LLC doing business as Pastimes Pub & Grill – Columbus,

OH

Greene Appell LLC doing business as Pastimes Pub & Grill – Columbus, OH

Greene Appell NA LLC doing business as Pastimes Pub & Grill – Westerville, OH

GTC Ventures Inc. doing business as Good Time Charlie’s – Miamisburg, OH

Haille Rae LLC doing business as The Duggie Sportsbar – Reynoldsburg, OH

HAMMERG LLC doing business as Touch of Italy – Bedford Heights, OH

Harloto Enterprises LLC doing business as Chelsea’s on the River – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

HDL Spirits LLC doing business as Neighbors Bar and Grill - Cleveland, OH

Hilgeford Morris Partnership doing business as Mister Hipp – Fairborn, OH

Holiday Bowl LLC doing business as Holiday Bowl – Struthers, OH

Hudson’s English Pub & Bistro LLC doing business as English Pub & Bistro – Ravenna,

OH

Irish Bobb’s Inc. doing business as Irish Bob’s Pub – Youngstown, OH

J & J Restaurant Enterprises LLC doing business as The Original Steaks and Hoagies –

Medina, OH

Jackie’s Place – Rossburg, OH

Jasman Tavern Inc. doing business as Brewster’s Pub – Munroe Falls, OH

JDP & SJB LLC doing business as JP’s Neighborhood Pub – Akron, OH

JFMR Enterprises Inc. doing business as Mac’s Pizza Pub Landen – Maineville, OH

John’s Bar & Grill Inc. doing business as John’s Bar & Grille – Canton, OH

Joster’s Inc. doing business as Geppetto’s Pizza and Ribs – Medina, OH

JPDA doing business as Downtown Johnny’s – Toledo, OH

JRW Enterprise LLC doing business as The Barn – Zanesville, OH

JS Sizemore LLC doing business as Cobblestone Tavern – Fairfield, OH

JZP Properties LLC doing business as Spirits Ultra Lounge – Youngstown, OH

KC Prestige Worldwide doing business as The Corner Bar & Grill – Pickerington, OH

Kelley’s Café LLC doing business as Kelley’s Café & Pub – Jamestown, OH

Kgnome Enterprises LLC doing business as Valley Tavern – Valley View, OH

Knoll Run LLC doing business as Knoll Run Golf Course – Lowellville, OH

Kwiatkowski Enterprise LLC doing business as Drafthouse – Brunswick, OH

Lake Social LLC doing business as Froggy’s at the Lake – Lakeview, OH

Lew’s – Massillon, OH

Lexiam LLC doing business as In the Drink – Fairview Park, OH

Loby’s Bar and Grille LLC doing business as Loby’s Bar – Canton, OH

Loby’s Irish LLC doing business as Irish Pub – Canton, OH

Local Thyme LLC doing business as Local Thyme – Whitehouse, OH

Mad Mike’s Bar – Garfield Heights, OH

Magic Ventures doing business as Faces Lounge – Bedford, OH

Manzo’s Thunder Road Inc. doing business as Manzo’s – Brunswick, OH

MarkCameron Inc. doing business as Duke’s Bar – Mansfield, OH

Matt’s Tiger Pub LLC - Shadyside, OH

McCarthy’s Pub Group LLC doing business as McCarthy’s Restaurant & Pub – Port

Clinton, OH

Multi Amusement Center LLC – Hillsboro, OH

Murphy’s Law Inc. doing business as Murphy’s Law – Cleveland, OH

MWU Enterprises Inc. doing business as Michael’s Bar & Grill – Hamilton, OH

Nabanka LLC doing business as City Grille – Mansfield, OH

Nash Golf Enterprises Inc. doing business as Perry Country Club – New Lexington, OH

Ned Peppers LLC – Dayton, OH

Newhal Inc. doing business as Turner Gill’s Bar & Grill – Hamilton, OH

Nite-Spot, Inc. – Akron, OH

Nitros LLC doing business as Nitros Bar & Grill – Mayfield Heights, OH

Otops LLC doing business as Spoto’s Bar and Grill – South Euclid, OH

Our Fun LLC doing business as At the Office Bar and Grill – Wickliffe, OH

Park Bridge Corp. doing business as Amano’s Sports Bar – Worthington, OH

Paros Enterprises Inc. doing business as Cork N Bottle – Mayfield Heights, OH

Pla-Mor Lanes – Coldwater, OH

PM Investments Inc. doing business as Sip N Post – North Royalton, OH

RCR Enterprises Inc. doing business as Riverside Pub – Cleveland, OH

Red Onion Inc. doing business as The Red Onion – Brunswick, OH

Regal Entertainment Inc. doing business as Nathan’s patio Bar & Grill – Canton, OH

Rhodes Inc. doing business as Cocktails Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

Ridgeville Tavern LLC doing business as Gameday Tavern – North Ridgeville, OH

Rifbar Inc. doing business as Sloopy’s Pub – Hilliard, OH

Rivals Sports Grille LLC doing business as Rivals Sports Grille – Cleveland, OH

Rod and Cynthia Nelson Enterprises LLC – Findlay, OH

Rolling the Dice LLC doing business as Circle Lounge – Eastlake, OH

Romav LLC doing business as Joey’s Roadhouse – Cincinnati, OH

Ron’s Roost – Cincinnati, OH

Roosters Canton Inc. doing business as Roosters – Canton, OH

Roseland Lanes Inc. doing business as Roseland Lanes – Oakwood Village, OH

Rothwell Enterprises LLC doing business as Pour Haus – Dayton, OH

RSBN Pub & Grill – Youngstown, OH

S & G Bargroup LLC doing business as Ace’s Depot – Olmsted Falls, OH

S.A.G. Inc. doing business as Geez Grill and Pub – Dayton, OH

Sandusky Star Lanes Inc. doing business as Star Lanes – Sandusky, OH

Sequoia Pro Bowl – Columbus, OH

Silver Cricket LLC doing business as Rusty Railz – Clinton, OH

Skylane LLC doing business as Skylane Bowling Alley – Garrettsville, OH

Sneaky Pete’s – Toledo, OH

Snucka Inc. doing business as Just One More – Elyria, OH

Solar Saloon LLC doing business as The Solar Saloon – Delaware, OH

Southgate Bluffton LLC doing business as Southgate Lanes – Bluffton, OH

Splitting Sixes LLC doing business as The Filling Station – Powell, OH

SRR-UAL Inc. doing business as University of Larchmont – Warren, OH

Steel Valley Entertainment – Canfield, OH

Sterk’s Catering Inc. doing business as Brickyard Bar & Grill – Oberlin, OH

Sylvester Enterprise Inc. doing business as Hide-A-Way Buffalo Grill – Canton, OH

T Wood Inc. doing business as Donerick’s Pub – Columbus, OH

TADAM LLC doing business as Rookie Sports Bar and Grill – Parma Heights, OH

TADAM LLC doing business as Rookies Sports Bar and Grill – Parma, OH

TAW Sports Bar LLC doing business as The Upper Deck Sports Bar – Grove City, OH

Teamz Bar and Grill LTD doing business as Teamz – Cleveland, OH

The Brick House – Port Clinton, OH

The Fairview Tavern – Fairview Park, OH

The Linnie LLC doing business as Linnie’s Pub – Cincinnati, OH

The Spoke LLC doing business as The Wagon Wheel – Ashland, OH

The Spot Bar Inc. – Steubenville, OH

Theresa Jo Inc. doing business as Post and Beam – Parma, OH

Thirst & Ten Sports Grille LLC doing business as Thirst & Ten – Middleburg Heights,

OH

Tip Em Up Tavern LLC doing business as Tip’em Up Tavern – Akron, OH

Tommy Dogg’s LLC doing business as Tommy Dogg’s– Niles, OH

Tony K’s Restaurant Inc. – Berea, OH

Topline Restaurants Inc. – Hilliard, OH

Towncenter Pub LLC doing business as Towncenter Pub – Grove City, OH

Travelers Grille Inc. doing business as Travelers Grille – North Olmsted, OH

Trevlo, Inc. doing business as Donerick’s Pub – Hilliard, OH

Trio D3 doing business as Club Trio Lounge – Cincinnati, OH

Trip Aces LLC doing business as Yogi’s Bar & Grill – Dublin, OH

Triple Double LLC doing business as Yogi’s Bar & Grill – Dublin, OH

Triple F Enterprises Inc. doing business as Chicken & Things/528 Tavern – Madison, OH

Tsouris Inc. doing business as Weber’s Bar – Cleveland, OH

Tucker’s Tavern – Toronto, OH

Two Girls One Bar LLC doing business as Joe’s Pub and Grill – Westerville, OH

Valley View Lounge LLC doing business as Valley View Lounge – Williamsburg, OH

Vaught Corp. doing business as The Rose Villa Restaurant – Coventry Township, OH

Verericko Inc. doing business as Ironhouse Bar & Grill – Cortland, OH

Versatalis doing business as The Manor – Youngstown, OH

VSI Operations doing business as Che’s Rustic Lounge – Springfield, OH

Walt’s Tavern LLC doing business as Walt’s Tavern – Bellevue, OH

WEE Inc. doing business as Donerick’s Pub – Columbus, OH

Wells Enterprises Inc. doing business as Porch Bar & Grill – Willoughby, OH

Westgate Lanes Inc. – Lima, OH

WG Inc. doing business as Donerick’s Pubhouse – Columbus, OH

Wharfside Ltd. doing business as Topsy Turvey’s – Put in Bay, OH

WHB Klub Inc. doing business as the 1899 Pub – Willoughby, OH

Wild Goose Group Inc. doing business as The Wild Goose – Willoughby, OH

Wilson Mills Overstuffed Inc. doing business as Panini’s Bar & Grill – Highland

Heights, OH

Woodtorn Inc. doing business as Hard Road Café – Columbus, OH

Zak Pak Inc. doing business as Dogg House Bar & Grill – Avon Lake, OH

According to the commission, each business listed above will be licensed for a period of three years starting Jan. 1 when sports betting becomes legal statewide.

RELATED: Ohio Casino Control Commission sets Jan. 1 as the official start date for all sports betting

More about what sports betting in Ohio will look like in the player below:

Ohio Casino Control Commission sets January 1 as the official start date for all sports betting

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.