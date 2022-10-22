Little Spark Refill Shop hopes for another successful year recycling candy wrappers this Halloween

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — In an effort to keep candy wrappers from ending up in landfills, Rubicon created the Trick or Trash program. More than 600 million pounds of candy are purchased during Halloween in the United States, according to Rubicon's website.

According to their website, Rubicon is a digital waste and recycling management company dedicated to creating a better, more sustainable way to deal with waste.

Candy wrappers are more prone to end up as litter because most curbside recycling programs cannot properly recycle them. The Trick or Trash program provides schools and businesses with candy wrapper recycling boxes to help keep wrappers out of landfills or even worse, the ocean.

Rachel from Little Spark Refill Shop in Rocky River said the refill shop participated in the Trick or Trash program in 2021 and saw success and hopes to have another successful year in 2022.

"We filled up the boxes within a month after Halloween. This year, I hope that the community will learn more about it and seek their local Trick or Trash box. Especially because this is such an easy program. Simply save your candy wrappers and bring them in. We all know how much candy kids get on Halloween so this is also a great way for them to learn about how to do better for the planet."

The Little Spark Refill Shop is dedicated to eliminating excessive chemicals and plastic waste by creating natural products that promote sustainability. Customers can reuse and refill single-use bottles with eco-friendly products.

The Little Spark Refill Shop has a Trick or Trash candy wrapper recycling box at all three of their stores for you and your little goblins to drop off your wrappers after Halloween.

If you're interested in joining Rubicon's efforts to keep the plant clean, you can request a candy wrapper recycling box here. Rubicon sends boxes to businesses and schools free of charge.

