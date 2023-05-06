Live bubbling performance by Dr. U.R. Awesome; next stop more Guinness World records

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and self-proclaimed professional "bubbleogist" Dr. U.R. Awesome and nationally known bubbler, Blaise Ryndes stopped by the newsroom for a bubble performance ahead of their Guinness World record attempt.

Eleven-time Guinness World record holder Gary Pearlman better known as Dr. U.R. Awesome has been providing joy to Northeast Ohio for over ten years.

Rising star and well-known bubbler Blaise Ryndes is a former contestant on America's Got Talent.

Together Pearlman and Ryndes will attempt to achieve 5 Guinness World records for indoor bubbles tomorrow at Tower City at noon in the following categories:



Tallest free-standing soap bubble

Tallest supported soap bubble tube

Tallest free-floating soap bubble

Largest soap bubble tornado

The largest soap bubble volcano

