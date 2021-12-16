Local anti-violence group addresses recent violence against women

CLEVELAND — Art McKoy with Cleveland’s Black on Black Crime organization said he couldn’t stay silent any longer.

“Black men, we’re coming together and making a statement that there is no excuse for killing our Black women,” said McKoy.

McKoy said just last week he was walking his dog in East Cleveland when he found the body of a woman near Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue, that body was later identified as 28-year-old Kalyn Moore.

Investigators said Moore was shot in the head and a man faces murder charges.

“I’m old school,” said McKoy. “One thing we don't do is disrespect our women and children.”

Alishah Pointer is another woman killed recently, police said she was kidnapped, tortured, killed and her body was later found in an abandoned home in East Cleveland last month.

Pointer joins 91-year-old Essie Henry who was also found dead last month, officials said the South Euclid woman was beaten to death and police are still looking for suspects.

The group’s leader said that they are out in the community speaking to other young men about the importance of respecting women.

They said they are making house calls when they learn about mothers having issues with their own sons, and they’re also speaking to students at Cleveland State.

Maosha Vales said she was also the victim of a stabbing back in 2008 and said the recent deadly crimes against women brought back a feeling of raw fear.

“It feels like we're helpless and we have no help, we're just here,” said Vales. “It feels like no one is standing up for us.”

McKoy said Black on Black Crime will continue to spread the message that now only does violence against women need to stop, but violence in general needs to come to a halt.

“As black men in our community, if we cannot protect our women and children, then we’re not men,” said McKoy.

