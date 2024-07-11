Local artists dedicate portraits to fallen officer

CLEVELAND — Morris Grayson is a Cleveland-based artist who specializes in spray painting, and many of his pieces are legally on the walls of businesses around Cleveland.

Grayson said many people don't understand what graffiti is or why people do it; however, for him and his partners, it's a way for them to express themselves.

Two months ago, Grayson and his partner were working on a project for a business on Euclid; as they were wrapping up, they were stopped by police.

"They thought we were doing something illegal, but once they approached us we explained that we were asked to do this project. They realized we were doing something good, and we ended up talking to each other because they wanted to know more about the culture," said Grayson.

The officers were Jamieson Ritter and his partner Brittney; the conversation would begin a new friendship.

"A few days later they came to one of my art shows, I showed them around and he was amazed," said Grayson.

Grayson said it sparked an idea for the pair to help children and young adults in the neighborhood, teaching them how to use art as an outlet.

"We really wanted to get the children together to come and learn that you can paint with spray paint. Also, motivating them to express themselves through art and know that it's people in Cleveland that wants to guide them," said Grayson.

Unfortunately, their plans would never come to fruition; Officer Ritter was shot to death in the line of duty on the Fourth of July.

"I was like, shocked at first because he was an amazing person and a beautiful soul. He was someone I could count on," said Grayson.

In the community, Ritter was known as a hero, wanting to do more to help keep Cleveland neighborhoods safe.

"I instantly went into this state of mind where it was like I must continue what we came up with. So, I've been in contact with Cleveland police and city officials to keep this idea and Ritter's name alive," said Grayson.

Grayson said he's been coping with Ritter's death the best way he knows how, by painting.

"I spray painted these two canvases. The first one is called inside without an outside, and it shows that blue lives matter and he second one is a portrait of him with his badge number, doves that were let out for Officer Ritter and his hat," said Grayson.

Another local artist, Ron Moore, also painted a portrait of Ritter and sent it to his parents in New York.

"I hope when his parents see the portrait that they know they are loved. His entire life has been serving people making the world a better place," said Moore.

That's one of the many things that Grayson liked about Ritter, who also served in the Army National Guard, reminding Grayson of his father, who served in the army and passed away when Grayson was 18 years old.

"I could've asked him some questions that I wanted to ask my dad, but now I can't ask either of them," said Grayson.