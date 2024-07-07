Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter's memorial service happening Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Monday morning, a procession and memorial service will be held in Cleveland to remember and honor the life of Officer Jamieson Ritter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July.

The procession starts at 9:20 a.m., with the service starting at 9:55 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, 1007 Superior Ave., Cleveland.

The procession route is below:

Cleveland Division of Police

Chambers Funeral Home 4220 Rocky River Drive (Departing at 9:20 a.m.)

Rocky River Drive / OH-237 (North)

Right on McKinley

Right onto I-90 East

Exit Carnegie Avenue (East)

Left onto East 40th Street

Right onto Euclid Avenue

Left onto East 55th Street

Left onto Chester Avenue (US-422)

Brief stop at Third District HQ

Right onto Superior Avenue (US-6)

Right onto East 9th Street

Final destination: Cathedral of St. John

While the memorial service will be held right here in town, the officer's funeral will take place out of state.

Flags, flowers and other mementos have been placed outside the city's Third District Precinct by people stopping by to pay their respects to the officer.

In Lakewood, the following roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for the procession:



Riverside Drive from Hilliard Boulevard to Ogontz Avenue

McKinley Avenue from Riverside Drive to North Marginal Drive

I-90 South Marginal at McKinley Avenue (no access to I-90 East).

I-90 eastbound exit ramp onto McKinley Avenue

The I-90 McKinley westbound exit ramp onto McKinley will be open, and traffic will be diverted northbound onto McKinley Avenue.

Lakewood Police said the public is welcome to stand along the procession route but asks residents to avoid the area unless they are there to pay their respects to Officer Ritter.

Ritter was shot and killed in the line of duty on the Fourth of July while looking for a man wanted out of Garfield Heights for felonious assault.

The suspect is behind bars, being held on a $5 million bond.

