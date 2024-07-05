Memorial for fallen Cleveland officer Jamieson Ritter grows outside of headquarters

We have been learning more about Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter and his service to the country and Cleveland.

He was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday on Cleveland's east side.

RELATED: Cleveland police officer shot and killed overnight; suspect in custody

Often, it is how you make people feel that they remember, and it's been made it’s clear by the stories and memories we’ve heard and seen and that have been shared with News 5 that Officer Ritter had a positive impact, be it saving lives, literally, or building bridges in the community.

I stopped by Cleveland PD's Third District Headquarters Friday to see the outpouring that continues there, as well as a growing memorial.

There are flags draping the Third District Headquarters. Flags flying at half-staff, and flags lining Chester Avenue out front of the building where Officer Ritter worked and where he’s now being mourned.

Crosses, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, and cards are all collected on and around his vehicle, which has sat silent since Thursday.

They speak volumes when words fail. Serve as outward gifts of inner grief. They are expressions of love and respect, of sadness and pain from those who both knew and loved Officer Ritter and those who did not but felt compelled to come to pay their respects. People who wanted to honor a young man who gave his life protecting and serving.

"For me, it's an honor coming over here," said Antonio Mantano Lopez.

He walked over to the memorial to place flowers and observed a moment of silence.

Antonio became emotional as he spoke with me, saying he's grateful for what the police department does, is saddened by this loss, and wanted to share his condolences.

"I honor and respect the Cleveland Police," he said.

Officer Ritter's cruiser is the centerpiece of the growing memorial. Atop his vehicle are the words that read, out of service. But it's clear that Officer Ritter and his family, both by blood and in blue, are in the hearts and on the minds of so many people across Northeast Ohio.