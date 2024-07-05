Watch Now
Watch at 8:30 AM: Suspect in Cleveland police officer's fatal shooting to be arraigned

Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 05, 2024

CLEVELAND — De'Lawnte Hardy, the 24-year-old man accused of killing 27-year-old Cleveland Police Officer Jamieson Ritter early Thursday morning, will be arraigned today on an aggravated murder charge.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. on July Fourth, Ritter was near East 80th Street and Wade Park, looking for a suspect wanted for felonious assault. Ritter encountered Hardy exiting a home.

Hardy tried to get away from police on a bike before he allegedly opened fire on officers, fatally striking Ritter.

Hardy was taken into custody a short time later.

A memorial now sits in front of the Third District Police Precinct in support of the fallen officer.

