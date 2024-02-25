Local author debuts book in memory of his daughter

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Local author Thom Majka wrote a book in memory of his daughter Lindsay. Majka lost Lindsay 36 years ago after she died from a heart defect.

Lindsay was a positive force, living with Down Syndrome. Majka's story "Lindsay Smiles" is about a young girl who keeps smiling because it makes her and everyone around her feel better. That's how Majka remembers his daughter's legacy.

On March 1, Majka is partnering with the Broadview Eye Center for a book signing. You can pick up a copy of "Lindsay Smiles," and Majka will sign the book. All proceeds from the book sales will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio. Sales will also benefit from the "Rock Your Socks" fundraiser celebrating World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

You can stop by to support the cause at 1261 W. Royalton Road in Broadview Heights from noon to 2 p.m. on March 1.