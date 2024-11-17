Local cervical cancer survivor working to eliminate disease by 2030

AKRON, Ohio — A cervical cancer diagnosis was never on Tiera Wade's radar. But that changed in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was diagnosed dead smack in the middle of the pandemic," Wade said. "So, while the world was up in flames about Covid, I had this issue that was diagnosed with an advanced stage of cervical cancer."

A traditional hysterectomy was not an option for treating Wade's stage 2B cervical cancer. Instead, she went through six months of radiation treatments, eventually receiving a cancer-free diagnosis in January 2021.

While the signs of cervical cancer were there, with Wade experiencing back pain, vaginal bleeding and pain during intercourse, she didn't realize it was all preventable.

"If I had been properly educated and made aware or even prioritized as an African American woman as to what HPV was," she said. "I promise you I would have been more proactive."

The key to prevention is early detection through screenings. There are four different ways to test for cervical cancer, including HPV tests, Pap smears, or self-swabbing. HPV vaccines are available beginning at age nine to prevent HPV-related cancers.

That information is not always clearly communicated, which is why Wade has become an ambassador for Cervica, a cervical cancer support group.

As an ambassador, Wade is out in her community, sharing her experience and teaching people of all ages about the importance of screening. She's also making sure patients and others know their worth and how to advocate for themselves in the doctor's office.

All in the hope that cervical cancer can be eradicated by 2030.

"Why lose a loved one to something that you can prevent?" Wade said. "I'm not ok with that, so I'm going to keep sharing my story, keep advocating, keep going into my community and health centers to work with clinicians on how to deliver bad news. No one has to suffer due to this preventable disease."