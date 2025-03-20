Local Christian publishing company creating libraries for Uganda school kids

CLEVELAND — LifeStone Ministries, a Christian publishing ministry based in Middleburg Heights, is on a mission to build four libraries and learning centers for schoolchildren in Mukono, Uganda.

The goal is to collect at least 5,000 books by June 1. The ministry is also accepting financial donations.

Justin Brenenstuhl with LifeStone Ministries is currently in East Africa, mapping out a plan.

“One of the things that we saw as I visited different schools was just the lack of books. I mean they’ll have a big room; it’s beautiful, but they have a shelf with 10 books,” Brenenstuhl said. “So, one of the things that God really laid on my heart was the sustainability of bringing books and equipping them, letting them read, expanding knowledge, but then also using those learning centers as discipleship centers. Things that we can teach vocational resources and more sustainable farming methods.”

He stated that the libraries would be located either in schools or near them and would be open to the community outside the school day.

Brenenstuhl shared a greeting video from students who will benefit from the books and other resources.

“Hello WEWS Channel 5,” a young girl said from a classroom. “Greetings from primary 4 at the ROTOM School.”

Brenenstuhl emphasized that even in a world driven by technology, books still hold tremendous power.

“A book really does expand your horizon, where they learn about things that they’ve never seen,” he said. “They see pictures of things that they’ve never seen and experienced. This is giving them that opportunity, that hope to say, ‘Boy, I can apply myself, I can learn. I can be the next doctor in Uganda. I maybe can find the next cure for cancer. I can be a teacher, I can be an engineer.’”

For months, LifeStone Ministries has been sorting book donations from churches, public library systems, and everyday people in Northeast Ohio and other parts of the state.

I asked him, “When you’ve had the opportunity to see children explore books and reading and have options, what has that experience been like?”

Brenenstuhl responded, “Well, it just, it opens up a whole new world.”

He expressed gratitude for donors and is confident that LifeStone Ministries will reach its goal. He believes that connecting Northeast Ohioans to Ugandans is a powerful thing.

“Really show the people how much we love them, how much we care about them, and how much we want to see them see their full potential,” he said.

For more information on the libraries and how to make a donation, visit LifeStone Ministries online.