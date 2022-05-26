Local churches set up simple, powerful tributes to victims of Uvalde school shooting

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Nineteen child-size chairs, with two adult-size chairs on either side.

A simple, powerful and gut-wrenching tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde is on display outside several Northeast Ohio churches Thursday as the small Texas community, Northeast Ohio and the nation mourn the deaths of 19 elementary school children and two teachers at the hands of a lone 18-year-old gunman.

Kathy Miller with the Macedonia United Methodist Church said they were inspired to set up the tribute when they saw a similar tribute outside the United Methodist Church of Berea earlier this week.

The church’s staff went into the Sunday school, which had laid dormant since the pandemic, and were shocked to find exactly 19 children’s chairs in the classroom, Miller said.

Todd Kalkbrenner took a photo of the chairs which has received thousands of reactions and shares on Facebook.

"As a teacher at Twinsburg High school and a father of a 10 year 4th grader this hits home hard!!!!" he told News 5 in a Facebook message.

