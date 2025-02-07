Local couple looks for help in 'never-ending loop' with Social Security systems after hours-long wait

AVON LAKE, Ohio — An Avon Lake couple tried to change their address but faced issues after dealing with the Social Security Administration (SSA) systems for hours.

Gloria and Walton Britton moved to Avon Lake last month and began changing their address so that credit cards and other bills, including social security, were sent to the right location. They spent days on the phone trying to reach someone to make the address change, but nobody ever answered.

"Hurt, frustrated, disrespected," Gloria said.

She tried to reach someone at the Social Security administration’s office but said it was impossible.

"I gave up one day after three hours of sitting on hold and didn't even get a call back option," Gloria explained.

The couple even tried to log in through the SSA’s website but could not reach the page where they could change their address or set up an appointment.

"The one time I did get in, I got all the way to changing my address, and it's a nice little link—a nice blue link. Clicking on it highlights it, and it takes you to another page, [but] it's the same thing," Gloria said.

I contacted the Social Security Administration and asked them if there was an issue with their system. A spokesperson responded with the following statement:

"In our ongoing commitment to serve the public more efficiently, we expanded appointment-based services at our local social security offices We acknowledge that some customers are currently experiencing challenges with making appointments due to long wait times. If any customers are unable to get through to their local offices, they can also schedule an appointment by calling 800-772-1213, which also has a call-back feature." Eric Martinez Deputy Regional Communications Director | Chicago Regional Office, Social Security Administration Social Security Administration - Securing today and tomorrow

Gloria tried the steps in the SSA's email but did not find success.

"Nothing. I had done all that already once. So why was I going to try again?" Gloria said.

She said the number in the e-mail was the same phone number she tried several times before.

We reached out to the SSA again and asked if they could help the couple with their problem.

"I don't know what we would have done if you guys had not stepped in, and the fact that I was shocked, dumbfounded that he called, and he mentioned you guys, and said, 'You called Channel 5?' [and] I said, 'Yes, because I couldn't get through,'" Gloria said.

The couple is now waiting for a confirmation letter in the mail stating their address is now changed.

While the couple did get a resolution, we reached out again to the Social Security Administration to find out if they were going to change their website or their phone system to make sure that other people could get through.

So far, we have not heard back from them, but we'll keep checking.